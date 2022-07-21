Electric bus initiative only the beginning - Ritchies Transport CEO

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 15:48

The decision by Otago Regional Council to begin operating electric buses on some city services from next year is just one more encouraging step toward a cleaner and greener transport network in New Zealand.

Ritchies Transport CEO, Michele Kernahan, says public transport ride sharing is already a more sustainable option than private vehicle use, and it is heartening to see the commitment from local and central Government to support operators converting to electric fleet.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has signed off on a contract with Ritchies which will see 11 electric buses introduced to routes from next year to help the council meet its climate change goals.

The contract has been awarded to Ritchies after a successful trial in Dunedin last year which tested the viability of an electric bus on Dunedin’s hills and motorways.

Public support

A survey after the trial found huge public support for greener public transport. Ms Kernahan says Ritchies drivers and operational teams are also excited about what’s ahead as the business reshapes itself to support the climate change effort.

"We believe national transport operators like Ritchies have a valuable part to play in the success of the carbon emissions planning that’s happening across the country and it is good to have a clear vision and roadmap ahead."

She says Ritchies is looking forward to discussing the ways in which it can continue to work in collaboratively with customers and other key stakeholders.

"We are very proud to have now been chosen to partner with the ORC in this way and give the public in Dunedin the chance to experience the quieter and more future friendly face of bus travel in New Zealand."