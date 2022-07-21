Adverse weather disrupting flights and displacing aircraft around NZ - Air NZ

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 20:10

Continued wild weather is causing significant disruption to Air New Zealand’s services across much of the country. At least 130 flights were cancelled today due to gale force winds and further cancellations are expected tonight and tomorrow.

Today's disruptions mean aircraft and crew have been displaced, which has impacts for the flights around the domestic network. The airline is working hard to get the crew and aircraft into the right places to deliver services as scheduled.

Due to rolling disrupts, recovery may take several days, and the airline is working through potential alternative transport options for customers.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the challenging weather is expected to last through to tomorrow and further disruptions are expected, but the team is working through options for customers and encouraging those with non-urgent travel to push their fare in credit.

"I want to thank customers for their patience as we work through the weather disrupts at a time when we already have full flights due to school holiday demand. We know how frustrating cancellations, disrupts and delays are to travel plans and the Air New Zealand team is working around the clock help our customers."

Customers are advised to subscribe to Air New Zealand’s Travel Alerts service and consult the airline’s Arrivals and Departures page for up to date information.

The airline strongly encourages those booked to travel on affected flights transfer their travel to another date by managing their booking online.

Customers booked between now and 31 August can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months, from the time they requested their credit.

Customers can easily opt into credit via the Air New Zealand app or website in the Manage Booking tab, by selecting request a credit. They can also use the app or website to change their flights to another date and have their change fee waived, though a fare difference may apply.

Air New Zealand’s contact centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls contributing to longer wait times.

The airline thanks customers for their patience and understanding while it works through these challenges.

Note to media: Our operations team is focused on helping affected customers and flights, so we aren’t in a position to provide specific details on flights or regions at this time.