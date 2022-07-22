2022 'an impactful year of fundraising' for Westpac Chopper Appeal

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 06:00

Westpac NZ has worked with Kiwi communities to deliver one of the strongest ever Westpac Chopper Appeal campaigns, with over $1.28m raised for rescue helicopter trusts across the country.

This is an increase of 16% on last year’s total, and includes over $316,000 raised in the Auckland region which will directly fund the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

Westpac NZ CEO Catherine McGrath thanked everyone who donated to this year’s national fundraising haul.

"With the cost of living continuing to increase, it’s so impressive to see this kind of generosity and spirit from the community," Ms McGrath says.

"This year we’ve seen some really creative fundraising efforts ranging from table tennis tournaments to spin classes, and some feats of great physical endurance.

"We’re hugely grateful to everyone who has contributed their time or dollars to the Westpac Chopper Appeal this year, no matter how big or small. Every dollar helps keep the network of rescue helicopters in the air so they can continue their lifesaving work."

Fundraising events have been organised by Westpac staff and community groups, and have included:

Westpac Chopper bike ride from Queenstown to Invercargill raising $46,000 10th annual Matamata Branch quiz night raising over $30,000 A double crossing of Lake Taupo raising $7,700, as detailed below:

Earlier this year 17-year-old endurance swimmer Caitlin O’Reilly completed a 28-hour double crossing of Lake Taupo, raising $7,700 for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

"I’m super stoked with how the whole swim went. I expected it to be a lot more painful than it was," Ms O’Reilly says.

"We stopped every 40 minutes for energy gels and Powerade, but without touching the boat. I was just treading water. There was no assist, no hanging off the boat during the double crossing."

The Auckland resident chose to donate to the Chopper Appeal because her main goal is to save lives one day. Currently, she’s studying Health Science at AUT, aiming to move into paramedicine.

Donations are welcomed throughout the year and can be made at www.chopperappeal.co.nz or any Westpac branch.