Changes ahead for local event delivery - Marlborough District Council

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 09:58

After 23 years of operation, Marlborough 4 Fun, which has organised and delivered a wide range of community events, is winding down its operations.

Council’s Economic, Community and Support Services Manager, Dean Heiford, says while the contract between the Council and Marlborough 4 Fun was due to conclude next year, the resignation of the organisation’s general manager has resulted in the Marlborough 4 Fun Trust reviewing its operations.

"Marlborough 4 Fun has done some wonderful work in our community over the last two decades. However, over the past two years the pressures associated with Covid-19 have made gaining sponsorship and running events incredibly difficult," Mr Heiford said.

Even though it is the end of an era for the organisation some of its key events will continue to be delivered through the Council, including the Christmas Parade and the New Year’s Eve festival, Ignite Marlborough.

"These are much-loved community events and essential elements in Marlborough’s Christmas and New Year celebrations. It’s important that these events continue," Mr Heiford said.

"Sadly, we will not be able to put on Southern Jam this year. That is very disappointing news for everyone involved but it was too late in the planning cycle to be able to make it happen this year," he said.