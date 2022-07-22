'Call for comment on combination of permitted oligosaccharides in infant formula'

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 16:10

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow the combination of three permitted oligosaccharides in infant formula products.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the Application is seeking to amend the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code (the Code) to permit the combination of the oligosaccharide 2′-fucosyllactose (2′-FL) with galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and/or inulin-type fructans (ITF).

"All three ingredients are already permitted for use in infant formula products individually. However, the safety and tolerance of them in combination has not previously been assessed by FSANZ and is currently prohibited in the Code," Dr Cuthbert said.

"FSANZ's safety assessment found no health or safety concerns with the combination in infant formula products.".

"If approved, the current prohibition in the Code will be removed, allowing the three oligosaccharides to be used together at existing permitted maximum use levels.".

The period for comment closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 19 August 2022.