Christchurch to host next Local Government New Zealand Conference

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 16:30

The 2023 Local Government New Zealand Conference will be held in Åtautahi Christchurch from 26-28 July next year.

"The LGNZ Conference will be the first time the entire sector will get a chance to get together after the local body elections," says LGNZ President Stuart Crosby.

"It’ll be an important platform that brings together about 600 leaders from across New Zealand to discuss the key issues for our communities and councils.

"The local government sector has a wide range of views, and LGNZ represents the national interest of the sector. The conversations and perspectives shared at conference often feed into the huge programme of work at LGNZ as the sector’s peak body. This includes submitting on Government policies, professional development and advocacy work on areas such as diversity and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to be taking the Conference to Åtautahi Christchurch next year. Te Pae is a fantastic new Convention Centre with the facilities to host an event of this size.

"It is so important we use these opportunities for genuine relationship building, to share best practice and work together on solutions for those huge challenges facing our communities such as climate change that have built up over decades," Stuart Crosby said.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was delighted that next year’s conference would bring so many local government sector leaders to Åtautahi Christchurch.

"This will be the ideal opportunity to showcase our city and share some of the lessons we’ve learned from our experiences.

"It will also give us a chance to show what an innovative city we have become after experiencing the devastation of the earthquakes over a decade ago," the Mayor said.

ChristchurchNZ supported Christchurch City Council to successfully bid to bring the conference to Åtautahi Christchurch in 2023.

"We are proud to welcome the Local Government New Zealand Conference back to Åtautahi Christchurch," said ChristchurchNZ Head of Business Events Megan Crum.

"Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is conveniently located in the central city, surrounded by beautiful buildings from classic to cutting edge which are full of restaurants, bars and shops set beside the river and green spaces. Along with our manaakitanga - the welcome and hospitality delegates receive - it all adds up to making Åtautahi Christchurch the obvious choice for business events," Megan Crum said.