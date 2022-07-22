Chief executive’s Pre-Election Report gives overview of council direction - TDC

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 17:08

From significant growth, to a large capital programme, housing, climate change, and navigating central government reforms, the recently-approved Pre-Election Report from TaupÅ District Council chief executive Gareth Green gives a snapshot of where our district is at.

The document also lays out what is in store for the future ahead of October’s local elections and provides valuable information for intending council candidates as well as voters.

Council chief executive Gareth Green encourages everyone to read the report and get involved in the local election process.

"The 2022 local election is a great opportunity to make a difference for the communities you live in and love. In reading the Pre-Election Report you may be considering standing for council or simply wish to be better informed as a voter.

"The Pre-Election Report outlines the important issues and opportunities facing our district and the major projects underway or planned. It also sets out Council’s financial position and seeks to promote public discussion about the issues we are facing as a district."

Mr Green said the report highlights the district’s rapid growth over recent years. The 2018 census showed TaupÅ District’s population was around 37,000 people. This has now risen to 41,000 and counting.

"Our vision is for the TaupÅ District to be the most prosperous and liveable district in the North Island, a place that people want to be a part of," Mr Green said.

"One of Council’s key roles is to plan for and provide infrastructure to support our growing community. We are also focused on providing opportunities to give smaller communities and interest groups a voice in what we do and attracting people to invest in our local economy. We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with our iwi and regional partners to achieve the best outcomes for our community and improve efficiencies."

Mr Green said the past three years have been incredibly challenging due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"It’s important we remain mindful of the economic conditions we are operating in, and the impact of different Central Government reform projects to ensure our businesses and residents thrive. While there is a lot to do over the next term, it is an exciting time to be part of local government and to call TaupÅ District home."

If you are thinking about standing as a candidate, nominations are now open, and close at 12 noon on Friday 12 August. To find out more, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/vote22.

Key Election Dates:

Friday 15 July - Nominations opened

Friday 12 August - Nominations close at 12 noon

16 to 21 September - Voting papers delivered

Saturday 8 October - Election day - voting closes 12 noon

13 to 19 October - Declaration of results