Update about slips on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 21:44

Two large landslips on Eastern Hutt Road mean that the two southbound lanes on Eastern Hutt Road remain closed, due to risk of further landslip Stokes Valley residents are experiencing significant delays when leaving Stokes Valley Hutt City Council is urgently looking to restore access for southbound vehicles on Eastern Hutt Road by converting one northbound lane to a southbound lane Please avoid non-essential travel out of Stokes Valley, or prepare for delays We are working with the owners of two properties on Holborn Drive which overlook Eastern Hutt Road. These properties need to be vacated as they have been classified as Dangerous Buildings due to the risks of the slip.

Heavy rain on Thursday evening caused two large landslips onto the Eastern Hutt Road, near the entrance to Stokes Valley.

The size of the landslips has meant that Hutt City Council had to close the two southbound lanes on Eastern Hutt Road last night. The slips have been cleared today, however there is an ongoing risk of further slips, which may impact houses on the cliff-face.

Stokes Valley residents have experienced increased travel times when leaving Stokes Valley today. People have reported delays of between 1-2 hours.

Hutt City Council is working with contractors and Waka Kotahi to improve access out of Stokes Valley. At this stage this includes:

Providing some level of access for southbound traffic to the Eastern Hutt Road. This includes the use of concrete-filled containers to act as a barrier, and changing one northbound lane to become a southbound lane Creating clear signage on Ferguson Drive and State Highway Two for people to avoid the area, to avoid making the traffic situation worse

Hutt City Council is in close contact with the owners of two houses on Holborn Drive which are at risk from the slips. This includes:

Providing welfare support Commissioning a geotechnical investigation to understand ongoing levels of risk

Hutt City Council staff and contractors will be working around the clock to reach a solution to the challenges caused by the landslips. The weather over the weekend is expected to ease, however further rain is expected next week which may increase the level of risk.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says public safety is the council’s priority but understands the impact of travel delays and the urgency which residents will expect this to be addressed.

"Our focus is on taking steps which keep people and communities safe," Campbell Barry says.

"We are mindful of the impact the road closure has had on Stokes Valley residents and the traffic delays they have faced today. We are working at pace to progress solutions to restore some access to southbound traffic along the Eastern Hutt Road.

"The Council team, our contractors, and Waka Kotahi are working around the clock to progress solutions. We will provide an update with information as we have it," Campbell Barry says.

"The safety and wellbeing of the affected families is a top priority for us," says Jo Miller, Hutt City Council Chief Executive. "We are helping to arrange temporary accommodation and providing support to keep them safe and looked after. We’re also working urgently to understand the risks of any further slips to their homes."

Notes to editors

Temporary speed limit in place for the north bound lanes of 50 km/h on the straight section, with 30km/hr within 250m of the two roundabouts on both ends. People can still get in and out of Stokes Valley via Northern access (see attached map). Emergency services and other services for rubbish and recycling will be able to get through.