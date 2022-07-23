Monarch Butterfly Endangered?

Saturday, 23 July, 2022 - 00:42

Butterfly-lovers in NZ are distressed that the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus plexippus) has joined the IUCN Red List of Threatened SpeciesTM as ‘Endangered’.

"It is the migrating monarch, which travels each year long distances between Canada and Mexico in North America, that has been added to the list," said Jacqui Knight founding trustee of the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust. "But there are concerns for it here in New Zealand as well."

Here the monarch is considered a native as it flew/blew to New Zealand. It was able to breed on ‘swan plant’ a species of milkweed which arrived with settlers from Europe who brought it - probably accidentally - from Africa.

"I feel that numbers of monarchs have reduced over the years," Jacqui continued, "but the population of this much-loved butterfly does see-saw each year."

She said the monarchs’ biggest threat in New Zealand is five species of social wasps which feed their juveniles on protein and harvest monarchs throughout the peak of the summer.

"However, it seems obvious the monarchs are also being affected by climate change," she said. "This year, for example, female monarchs are still laying eggs midwinter, but the quality and number of swan plants will not sustain the caterpillars. This is similar to one of the problems impacting the migrating North American monarchs.

"What is a major concern for us, however, is that today people are less likely to recognise our endemic butterflies and moths," she continued. "We have some stunning species - for example the forest ringlet, only found in this country and with no close relatives!"

Over 90% of our Lepidoptera species are endemic, found nowhere else in the world!

She said that the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust has embarked on several exciting projects this year to ensure that our ecosystems support thriving moth and butterfly populations.

"We welcome more supporters."