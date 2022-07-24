Update about slips on Eastern Hutt Rd, Stokes Valley - Hutt City Council

Sunday, 24 July, 2022 - 18:46

This is an update from Friday’s press release on the roading changes on Eastern Hutt Road, Stokes Valley.

There will be a new temporary road layout in place along a section of Eastern Hutt Rd from Monday morning for the next few months, following Thursday evening’s landslips. The new layout will be in place between the Stokes Valley roundabout and the roundabout at the Eastern Hutt Rd/High St intersection (see attached map for more information). Both southbound lanes remain closed, and one northbound lane has been converted to southbound travel. This will ease traffic delays in the area, but travel times will not return to normal - please continue to avoid non-essential travel or prepare for delays. Our staff and contractors have been working around the clock to urgently restore travel in both directions along this road, in preparation for Monday morning work and school traffic. Please be patient if you are travelling through the area and follow all traffic management signs and directions.

Heavy rain on Thursday evening caused two large landslips onto the Eastern Hutt Road, near the entrance to Stokes Valley.

The size of the landslips meant that Hutt City Council had to close the two southbound lanes on Eastern Hutt Road on Thursday night. The slips were cleared on Friday, however there is an ongoing risk of further slips, which may impact houses on the cliff-face.

Electronic signboards are in place at every approach to Eastern Hutt Rd to warn drivers of possible delays and the new road layout.

Clear weather over the weekend has also allowed our staff and contractors to put concrete-filled containers in place between the road and the slips, and more containers will be added over the coming days. Further rain is expected this week which may increase the risk of further slips.

"I want to give a huge thanks to Council staff and contractors who have worked through the weekend to ensure a new temporary road layout is in place before school starts on Monday," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"I also want to acknowledge that this has been tough for Stokes Valley residents and anyone who regularly travels in the area. Thanks to everyone for your continued patience."

"Public safety continues to be our top priority," says Jo Miller, Hutt City Council Chief Executive.

"While a permanent solution will be some time away due to the nature of the slips, this temporary solution will help with access in and out of Stokes Valley. We will know more once the geotechnical report is received and considered."

This temporary solution will ease traffic delays in the area, but travel times will not return to normal - please continue to avoid non-essential travel or prepare for delays. Please be patient if you are travelling through the area and follow all traffic management signs and directions.

Notes to editors

Temporary speed limit in place for the north bound lanes of 50 km/h on the straight section, with 30km/hr within 250m of the two roundabouts on both ends. If you are headed to a destination north of Stokes Valley, we recommend travelling via SH2 rather than Eastern Hutt Road. Cyclists should use the river trail.