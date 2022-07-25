'Blankets needed to beat the winter chill'

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 09:32

A social services provider that supports some of New Zealand’s most vulnerable families is appealing for blankets to help keep winter chills at bay.

Family Works Northern, which provides various budgeting, counselling, food support and social worker services, says families are struggling to keep homes warm.

Community Relationship Manager Anne Overton says the rising cost of living particularly higher petrol, food and housing costs, means families are struggling to make ends meet and there is no money for anything extra.

"People are telling us they desperately need blankets so we’re asking anyone who can help to donate new blankets or money to buy blankets.

"This is a tangible way people can make a difference to those in vulnerable circumstances. We also encourage businesses who are in a position to help to get behind this initiative as well."

Overton says as blankets come in, they will be distributed through Family Works social workers and youth workers in schools, family workers and financial mentors to ensure the blankets get to the families who need them the most.

Donations will be used exclusively to buy blankets or food parcels for vulnerable families and can be made at: Family Works Northern - Building Strong Families.

As a social services provider, Family Works Northern is generally seeing an increase in the number of people struggling with the cost of living.

The organisation helps vulnerable children and families address a range of needs and issues including trauma, food security, housing safety, family violence, anxiety, health and wellbeing.

Family Works provides a range of counselling and social work services, including social workers in schools, parenting programmes, support for young people affected by family violence and support for parents facing challenges in parenting babies and young children. We also have specially trained financial mentors who can assist with budgeting and accessing financial support.

Family Works Northern is part of Presbyterian Support Northern’s social services group of charities, which includes Lifeline and Shine.

Blankets can be dropped off between 9am - 4pm at:

Presbyterian Support Northern reception at 111 Great South Road, EpsomFamily Works Northern reception, 2171 Great North Road, AvondaleFamily Works Te Hononga reception, 10 Mahia Road, ManurewaCommunities Feeding Communities Initiative, 1207 Dominion Road, Mt Roskill.To donate, please visit https://www.familyworksnorthern.org.nz/donate