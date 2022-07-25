Yet more rain to end a very wet month - MetService

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 13:04

MetService is forecasting a wet final week of July, as a subtropical low bears down on the country. A front associated with this low has already brought over 100mm to eastern parts of Northland.

Throughout Monday and into Tuesday, this front will gradually spread rain southwards over the remainder of the North Island and much of the South Island. Although all the North Island and most of the South Island will receive rain from this system, northern and eastern parts of both Islands will bear the brunt of the heaviest rainfall, and Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in effect for these regions. South Island alpine passes are in for another dose of snow and Road Snowfall Warnings are in force.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong to gale northeasterlies are also expected, and Strong Winds Watches are also active. Northland and Auckland are under a Strong Wind Warning, and could see northeast gales gusting up to 110-120km/hr.

MetService Meteorologist David Miller says, ‘This comes on the back of an already very wet month for many parts of the country. Christchurch is likely to break its maximum July rainfall record set back in 1977, Auckland will end up finishing the month with its second wettest July ever, while Wellington will finish well above average July rainfall.’

Heavy rain from this low-pressure system is expected to ease over the North Island by Tuesday and the South Island by Wednesday. However, an unsettled westerly flow follows in its wake, and further periods of rain can be expected for the second half of the week, a fitting way to end a very wet month.