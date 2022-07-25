Joint Rotorua water consent 'significant for iwi/council relations in New Zealand'

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 13:32

A joint resource consent with NgÄti Rangiwewehi for water supply demonstrates the community benefit that can be achieved through genuine partnerships with mana whenua, Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick says.

Te Puna a Pekehaua partnership between Rotorua Lakes Council and NgÄti Rangiwewehi resulted in a joint resource consent for ongoing community water supply from Te Waro Uri, a spring that is sacred to NgÄti Rangiwewehi. It is believed to be the first joint council/mana whenua consent of its kind.

The partnership has been recognised at this year’s Local Government NZ Excellence Awards where it was one of six finalists in the Environmental Wellbeing section. The winners were announced Friday [22 July 2022] night with the partnership receiving a Highly Commended award.

The joint consent follows long-held grievances and hurt felt by NgÄti Rangiwewehi after the Rotorua Borough Council of 1966 took land under the Public Works Act for waterworks, including the sacred Te Waro Uri spring ( a major contributing spring to the larger Puna o PekehÄua (Taniwha Springs) and the Awahou Stream - a significant tributary to Lake Rotorua.) In 2008, the Environment Court noted the severe cultural effects of the water take and required the Council to find an alternative water source.

Today, with the support Ngati Rangiwewehi and trustees of Te Puna a Pekehaua, Te Waro Uri continues to supply fresh water to Rotorua’s NgongotahÄ and Awahou communities (and Te KoutÅ« in cases of emergency).

"This partnership is very significant for a number of reasons," Mayor Chadwick says.

"Finding an alternative water supply source would have been extremely difficult and NgÄti Rangiwewehi’s willingness to work together with us despite the injustices of the past is a huge credit to them.

"Our joint efforts demonstrate that councils don’t need ownership of land or total control of all the processes to achieve benefits for the wider community if they work in genuine partnership with iwi."

"Council’s 2015 decision to give back the lands that were taken and work with mana whenua to address past wrongs opened the door to building a genuine relationship," Mayor Chadwick says.

"That culminated in NgÄti Rangiwewehi not only agreeing to allow the council to continue using the spring to supply water to our community, but also agreeing to work together on a joint consent. That is huge."

Central to the partnership was determining together how a safe and secure water supply could sustainably continue, while recognising the puna wai as a taonga to be protected and also providing for improved social and economic wellbeing, Mayor Chadwick says.

The partnership has ensured community water supply needs can continue to be met while also meeting the cultural imperative of sustainable use and development according to the tikanga and kawa associated with kaitiakitanga (guardianship). The parties have agreed on a new set of supply management and governance practices and systems.

Chairman of NgÄti Rangiwewehi's Pekehaua Puna Reserve Trust, Louis Bidois, says the joint consent serves as "a great step forward for iwi/council relationships for the whole country".

"Things like water sources were previously seen as a commodity but today’s council understands and appreciates that it is a taonga, a treasure that needs to be looked after. That’s a significant and positive change in approach."

Given the history involved, being able to work together on a joint resource consent is a credit to both parties involved, Mr Bidois says.

"Our past grievances run deep but a major part of this decision-making process was what’s best for our wider community and that was a powerful factor in our decision to proceed."

Mr Bidois says the new partnership between Rotorua Lakes Council and NgÄti Rangiwewehi was built on a platform of mutual trust and respect.

"Being recognised through these [Local Government NZ] awards acknowledges the significance of what has been achieved and recognises that iwi and councils can work together to achieve good outcomes for our communities.

"Our next major milestone will be the removal of the old pump house this summer, a milestone that we have worked towards for decades."