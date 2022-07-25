Community workshop for the new Maclean Park skatepark - Council

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 13:22

Kapiti Coast District Council and award-winning skatepark designers RICH Landscapes invite interested people to take part in a community workshop to help design the upgraded skatepark.

The workshop will take place at Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach from 10am to noon on Saturday 30 July.

Council Project Manager Alison Law says Council is keen to hear from all skatepark users and interested people about their ideas for the upgraded facility.

"This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to help create an awesome destination skatepark for KÄpiti," said Ms Law.

"We are pleased to secure expert skatepark designers RICH Landscapes to work with us on this project. They’ll explain the latest trends in skatepark design and listen to locals about what they like and don’t like about the existing skatepark as well as what they’d like to see in the upgraded skatepark. They have some fun, hands-on activities which will help people think through and comment on possible designs.

"We want the upgraded skatepark to be uniquely KÄpiti and to cater for people of all skill levels using a variety of wheeled modes. And to achieve this, we need to hear from as many people as possible."

The skatepark is being improved as part of a $2.3million upgrade of Maclean Park. Other improvements include building a new accessible toilet and shower block and carrying out earthworks to prepare a space for a future older persons’ recreation area and interactive water features.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/macleanparkrefresh for more information or kapiticoast.govt.nz/whats-on/have-your-say to lodge an online comment about the skatepark upgrade.