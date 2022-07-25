Council moves to protect city's heritage and environment - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 14:16

Hamilton City Council is calling for feedback on changes to its District Plan aimed at protecting the city’s unique historic heritage and natural environments.

Known as Plan Change 9, the proposed changes are to properties identified as having either built heritage, notable trees, significant natural areas, archaeological sites and/or being within a historic heritage area. They will outline how these elements are identified, set out how they’re protected and guide how development can happen in or around them.

District Plan Committee Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton sees the work as critical in allowing Hamilton to continue to grow without losing those elements that have helped shape the city.

"Hamilton is one of the fastest growing cities in New Zealand and I’m extremely proud that we’re building a city people want to live and work in," said Hamilton.

"Of course with this growth comes an increasing demand for land and housing and while we need to support this intensification, we need to do it in a way that protects the best examples of heritage and nature in our city."

With the plan change now notified anyone can have their say and Hamilton is keen to encourage people to do just that.

"The proposed changes are the result of more than 18 months of work to identify and assess the best examples of Hamilton’s taonga, and then review and revise the rules we believe need to be in place to protect them. This submission period is the opportunity for anyone to review the work and have their say on the changes."

Submissions are now open until Friday 19 August. You can read more about the proposed changes and have your say at hamilton.govt.nz/planchange9

