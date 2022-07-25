Blenheim family give back to charity after meningitis scare - Ronald McDonald House

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 14:59

Vanessa and Zane Monteith of Blenheim experienced a terrifying ordeal when daughter Bella (eight at the time) contracted meningitis in 2017. They found themselves in a new city where they knew no one, after being taken by Life Flight to Christchurch for emergency neurosurgery. Staying at Ronald McDonald House just down the road gave them the support network they needed and enabled them a peaceful respite from the hospital.

"Bella had been sick for a number of weeks with a virus, however on this night she took a big turn for the worse," mum Vanessa explains. "She was vomiting, had a very high temperature and was complaining that her headache just kept getting worse."

A visit to their local hospital and an MRI scan showed Bella had contracted meningitis along with two large abscesses in her brain. Without urgent medical care, it was unlikely that she would survive the night.

Vanessa and Bella were quickly rushed onto a Life Flight to Christchurch Hospital where Bella underwent lifesaving neurosurgery. In the rush of the emergency, Vanessa hardly had time to take stock until after Bella had been wheeled into surgery and the enormity of it all hit her. "When I walked out of the surgical ward I just burst into tears, thinking that may have been the last time I saw Bella alive."

In the following days they moved back and forth between the hospital where Bella was recovering and Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch where they stayed for a number of nights. Vanessa says the team at the House became "like family" and they were blown away by how much was considered for them.

"It was so comforting to know that at the end of the day when we were completely exhausted, we could retreat to Ronald McDonald House where a decent meal would be cooked, we could catch up on sleep and have some quiet time to make calls."

This year the family are taking part in Host a Roast™ to raise funds for the work that Ronald McDonald House South Island do. "We know first-hand how much it means to have a place to stay and be cared for when you’re in a different city with no one else to turn to," Vanessa says. "It means you can concentrate on what matters most - being there for your loved one. We simply want to give back and support the amazing work they do!"

Now in its fifth year, Host a Roast™ raises much needed funds towards providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for families while their child is in hospital in Christchurch and Invercargill.

The concept is simple - invite your whanÄu, friends or colleagues over for dinner, lunch or brunch this winter, and each person brings a charity donation which goes toward supporting the families who stay at Ronald McDonald House South Island.

Not only is ‘Host a Roast™’ a great way of getting together with your family and friends, but it’s a simple way to make a tangible difference to the lives of hundreds of kiwi families.

For more information, or to register to ‘Host a Roast™’ visit hostaroast.kiwi