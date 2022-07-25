Gisborne and Napier battle it out for Top City - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 15:06

Gisborne is up against our neighbour Napier to win the top spot in Today FM’s World Cup of Cities competition.

Battling it out for the top award, 16 cities have competed in the challenge.

Over the past two weeks, Gisborne City saw off challengers Auckland, New Plymouth and Wellington to make it to the finals.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she’s very proud of our effort and place.

"As always, we will give it our best shot and show Napier how it is done to take out the top spot.

"There was a lot of banter and friendly competition between Mayors at the Local Government conference last week. So get voting TairÄwhiti, I know we can do this."

To vote text Gisborne to 3920 or click here to enter online. https://www.todayfm.co.nz/home/win/2022/03/-the-world-cup-of-new-zealand-cities0.html

The winning city will be decided on Friday and you can vote as many times as you like.