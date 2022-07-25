'Tertiary Open Days shine light on a world of options at Otago Polytechnic'

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 14:45

Want to design a food truck-style dish using smoked proteins? Hankering to try out a free art workshop? Keen to take part into an interactive gym session? Or just want to learn more about the world of tertiary study?

Otago Polytechnic promises to shine a light on a wide range of exciting futures for prospective learners as part of Dunedin Tertiary Open Day, to be held on Sunday 31 July (10am-2pm) and Monday 1 August (8.30am-3pm).

The event includes campus tours around Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago and affiliated student accommodation, as well as informative yet informal sessions with academic experts.

Visitors will also be able to take part in expo events and subject presentations, demonstrations and activities. There will also be the opportunity to chat to support staff and students as well as get career and academic advice.

"We can't wait to welcome learners and their whānau to our campus to experience what we have to offer," Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive, says.

"Dunedin Tertiary Open Days provide a great window into new modes of learning, including many examples of real-world, hands-on programmes at Otago Polytechnic - and the many pathways that unfold when people are empowered by education," Dr Gibbons says.

Find out more about Dunedin Tertiary Open Days. Visitors are encouraged to download the Tertiary Opens Day app, which includes campus maps, tour information, expo details and presentation times. Visitors can even personalise their own agendas.