Otago's Hospitality and Tourism Management ranked 23rd worldwide; best in NZ

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 15:44

The University of Otago’s Hospitality and Tourism Management has ranked 23rd out of 300 institutions worldwide in the recently released Academic Ranking of World Universities.

Its high ranking also makes it the best in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The ranking is conducted by an independent organisation, the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, based on subjects in 2022.

Head of the Department of Tourism, Professor Brent Lovelock, has been with the University of Otago for 22 years and is glad to see it receiving recognition for all its efforts.

"The process for evaluating higher education intelligence is transparent, rigorous and impartial, which gives weight to this ranking," Professor Lovelock says.

"We look forward to celebrating this and using it to fuel our desire to continue being the best learning environment we can be."

Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Otago Business School, Professor Robin Gauld, says the wider Otago Business School is elated to hear the Department of Tourism has received such a high global ranking.

"The Department of Tourism is a significant part of the University, actively reimagining and reinventing how that sector might operate into the future and so we are glad to see it get hard-earned and well-deserved credit," Professor Gauld says.

"This acknowledges the work staff have put into not only maintaining the Department’s prestigious reputation but improving it as well."

The University’s Dentistry and Oral Sciences also placed in the top 75 of the global rankings, while Public Health and Food Science and Technology appeared in the top 100.