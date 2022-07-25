Te Ara Atea wins national recognition for cultural contribution - Selwyn DC

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 16:58

Te Ara Ätea - Selwyn’s new arts, culture, learning and community space - has taken out the Creative New Zealand Award for Cultural Wellbeing at the 2022 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Excellence Awards.

It’s the second major award for the anchor Rolleston facility, after winning a regional architecture prize earlier this month.

Te Ara Ätea opened last December and has become a vibrant cultural facility, developed in partnership with Te Taumutu RÅ«nanga, blending cultural stories through its public collections, public spaces and exhibitions.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the LGNZ award shows Selwyn continues to lead the way and be recognised as a national leader. "It’s exciting to know this is just the beginning of all the good things still to come for the community. The award belongs as much to mana whenua as it does the council" says Mayor Broughton.

Puamiria Parata-Goodall, the Council’s Pou Ahurea, pointed to a proverb, ‘Ehara te kÅ«mara e kÅrero ana mÅ tonu ake reka - the kÅ«mara does not speak of its sweetness’. However, she says the award is a deserved acknowledgement of the value true partnership can bring.

"Together, we pushed out beyond the horizon and created a vibrant facility for our community, based on a shared understanding, history and identity" she says. "We are the living embodiment of Te Ara Ätea, we are forging new trails, and we are doing it together."

The LGNZ recognition comes after Te Ara Ätea also recently won the Public Architecture prize at this year’s Canterbury Architecture Awards. The building, designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects, was described by the judges as a warm and highly significant cultural and architectural timber building with cladding that reflects the rippled surface of the braided rivers, unique to the Canterbury Plains.

Selwyn was also a finalist in two other categories at the LGNZ awards.

Selwyn Works: New Employment Approaches to Drive Economic Growth, is a project that focuses on giving local young people work experience and the opportunity to discover and explore local government job opportunities. It was highly commended in the Martin Jenkins Excellence Award for Economic Wellbeing.

Faces of Selwyn was a finalist in the KÄinga Ora Excellence Award for Social Wellbeing. This project comprises initiatives that encourage people who have settled here from all over the world to share their journey to Selwyn and celebrate what they have in common. This includes through social gatherings, via podcasts, on Plains FM community radio and in various other sharing initiatives.