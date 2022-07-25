Nominations open for scholarships - Horowhenua District Council

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 18:47

Communities run on the power and goodwill of volunteers. Without them, there would be no Saturday morning netball, no ripper rugby, no props for our plays, no neighbourhood support groups. It’s time to show our most outstanding volunteers how valued they are.

We would like to recognise exceptional volunteers who work to make a difference in our district with our highest recognition for voluntary service - a Civic Honours Award. Do you know someone going the extra mile for a club or organisation in a voluntary capacity? Maybe they’re an eco-warrior, an outstanding sports coach, or a champion of a charitable organisation. They could be someone quietly working in the background for a cause which helps others. Nominations for Civic Honours Awards are open now and we encourage all community-spirited people to consider who they would like to nominate.

Nominations for the Horowhenua Youth Excellence Scholarships are also open. These Scholarships reward remarkable young people achieving big things. Nominations for both these and our Civic Honours Awards are open from Monday 25 July to midnight on Sunday 4 September 2022, and can be completed online.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "The Civic Honours function is a highlight of Council’s annual calendar. There are many hard-working people in the Horowhenua selflessly dedicating their time to community groups, clubs and organisations enhancing the lives of others in our district. The Civic Honours Awards and Youth Excellence Scholarships recognise and celebrate those going above and beyond and having a positive influence in our community. These people deserve to be recognised and their mahi appreciated."

First introduced in 1995, the Civic Honours Awards have been presented to volunteers across a range of community service categories at annual award ceremonies. Volunteers of any age can be nominated for the Civic Honours Awards across the following categories:

Community, cultural or religious affairs

Service to youth, recreation or education

Service to conservation.

Nominations can be made based on the quality of their commitment, or by the length of their service to the community. The service carried out by the nominated person must not be in a professional capacity or in the course of their paid employment. Unsuccessful nominations from previous years can resubmit their applications, and all nominations must be made by two Horowhenua citizens or two executive officers of an organisation. In 2004 we established the Horowhenua Youth Excellence Scholarships to reward young people’s efforts and contributions across four categories: Community Services - for recognition of outstanding service to the community

Excellence in Sport

Excellence in Academia

Excellence in Art and Culture.

Talented Horowhenua residents aged between 12 and 24 years old can be nominated for one of twelve $250 scholarships to help them advance in their area of achievement. Nominations need to show a clear link to one of the categories listed above, and be supported by a person familiar with the young person’s success. Award winners will be decided by a Community Funding and Recognition Committee which includes five Councillors. Nomination forms and full eligibility criteria for the Civic Honours Awards and Youth Excellence Scholarships are available online by visiting horowhenua.govt.nz/civichonours or horowhenua.govt.nz/youthexcellence.

Paper copies of the nomination forms are available at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, Shannon Library, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, or our Civic Building or by calling Customer Services on 06 366 0999. We look forward to receiving a range of nominations for both Civic Honours and Youth Excellence Scholarships. Nominations close on Sunday 4 September, and awards will be presented at an awards ceremony in November.