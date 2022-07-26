Last chance for funding - QLDC

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 10:24

Tourism businesses are encouraged to apply for tourism funding from the government of up to $60,000 before 31 August.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has three funds available for tourism businesses or suppliers of tourism businesses in the Queenstown Lakes District.

The purpose of the funds is to support tourism businesses to recover and re-set from the impacts of COVID-19 and are available to the five communities most affected by the loss of international tourism: Queenstown Lakes, Southland, KaikÅura, Mackenzie and Westland Districts.

The funding can be used in areas such as marketing, legal, accounting, wellbeing, training, digital enablement, HR, and sustainability.

To date more than 1200 businesses in the Queenstown Lakes area have used this funding and support since it became available in September 2021.

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Economic Development Manager Peter Harris strongly encouraged all tourism-related businesses to consider applying.

"There’s still funding available for businesses, it’s not too late to apply. The Otago Regional Business Partners team will work with you to check if you’re eligible, and help you navigate the application process."

The three funds are:

- Business Advisory Support - up to $5,000 per business operation to enable businesses to receive expert advice and support.

- Advice Implementation Grant - up to $5,000 per business operation for businesses to implement business advice.

- Tourism Kick-start Fund - $10,000 to $50,000 per business operation to help tourism operators scale back up for the return of international visitors.

Registrations for the three funds close on 31 August 2022.

Those interested in the fund need to register their business with Otago Regional Business Partners at https://web.regionalbusinesspartners.co.nz/business/.

They must have a GST number, NZBN, and be located in the Queenstown Lakes District. Businesses with further questions can contact support@otagorbp.co.nz or check out the Business South website. Businesses are able to apply for more than one grant.

The QLDC finance team pay out the MBIE grants once they have been approved.