'Do you care about the decisions that affect our community? Stand for elections'

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 10:32

If you have thought about local politics and shaping the future of Horowhenua, now’s your time to find out more about standing as a candidate to become a community board member, a councillor or even the mayor.

Join us at the information evening for prospective candidates for the local elections on Wednesday 3 August, from 6pm to 7pm in Council Chambers in Levin.

Monique Davidson Chief Executive of Horowhenua District Council says, "Our work goes far beyond roads, rates and rubbish - we’re about people, place and partnership. Elected Members have an opportunity to lead intergenerational change."

"Now more than ever, we need Elected Members who are passionate about Horowhenua, who can proactively represent our diverse communities. Leaders who can lead a community strategy that unites the District whilst making the hard decisions about how we rate and ultimately deliver services, creating a future for our District we can be proud of," Davidson elaborates.

The 2022 elections are occurring at a time when significant changes are being made to the role and function of local government. "We encourage people interested in standing in the 2022 local elections to attend the information evening to learn more about the nomination and election processes and the roles of council and elected members. It’s also a chance to have any questions answered."

"This is the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. We need a range of elected members to represent the diversity of our community," Davidson adds.

Horowhenua will have a MÄori Ward this year for the first time. The make up of Council this triennium is one mayor, 12 councillors (10 general ward councillors and two MÄori Ward councillors) and five Te Awahou Foxton Community Board members.

Empower yourself by reading Council’s pre-election report and learn more about the issues affecting the rohe. Hard copies are available at all Council service centres. Anyone 18 years and older can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll. Candidate nomination papers can be found at all Council service centres or online and close on Friday 12 August at noon.

If you haven’t enrolled, you still have time until 12 August to get your voting papers in the post.

For more information, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/Stand or call the Deputy Electoral Officer - Ashley Huria on 06 366 0999.