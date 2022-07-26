UPDATED: Te Puke student's passion for agriculture is rewarded

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:00

Despite experiencing the PSA outbreak first-hand growing up, Animal and Plant Health scholarship winner Sarah Wilson says deciding to study agribusiness was the best decision of her life.

The 19 year-old attributes her enthusiasm to "an awesome ag school teacher, people working in the sector, and growing up in the heart of horticulture" in Te Puke - where her family has strong connections with the kiwifruit industry and she’s seen people in her part of the world "do cool things".

The outbreak of the bacterial kiwifruit vine disease in 2011 gave her an appreciation of the tools needed to protect crops from harmful pests and diseases. The "sickening hum of chainsaws" echoed in the district as orchardists "chopped down their vines and consequently livelihoods", says Wilson - who is now in the third year of an agribusiness degree at Massey University.

"It is important that consumers understand the value of agrichemicals and the effort that the industry goes to in order to keep consumers safe," says Wilson.

"Each product has been thoroughly researched and industry bodies are always looking at how they can use agrichemicals more efficiently". Their value spans far beyond the orchard gate. "If we cannot get our products to market due to pest and disease incursions, we have the potential for economic collapse".

The student contemplated a career in business "as a safe option" before settling on agribusiness and horticulture. Reflecting on her choice, she says, "it's the best decision of my life", due to the extensive opportunities and "awesome career pathways".

"My degree is giving me a broad overview of primary industries that very few other degrees can give". When finished, Wilson wants to add value and make a positive difference to horticulture.

The $2,500 win will go towards next year’s study costs.

When she isn’t studying, Wilson leads the Massey Horticultural Society and works as a social media guru for Grassroots Media. She also completed a summer internship at Zespri, as part of the Quality Assurance team, analysing product issue notifications from world markets. "In this role, I gained great insight into how a world leading company utilises the innovation, research and development of the agrichemicals sector to produce a quality product in a sustainable manner," says Wilson.

As President of the Horticultural Society, she organises events that connect industry leaders to the students who might one day work with them. "I believe the events play an important role in encouraging Massey students to work in the industry where there is both a labour and skills deficit," she says.

The student enjoys helping her local community by volunteering at the Te Puke food bank - something her grandmother helped set up as a community hub. "It was a big part of my world" and opened her eyes to the extent of need and the challenges people face. "Coming from a good home, I realise how blessed I am," she says.

She loves sports including netball, basketball, and volleyball, although she’s had to "calm down on sport" during her studies.

Animal and Plant Health NZ Chief Executive, Mark Ross, says the association is pleased to contribute to the future of someone with so much enthusiasm for agriculture.

"We were impressed with Sarah’s drive and the commitment she showed to enhancing the primary industries," Ross says. "It’s clear that she will be an asset to the industry, and we wish her well with her career".

Animal and Plant Health NZ offers two scholarships a year to support education and raise awareness of careers in related industries.

The scholarships are an example of industry initiatives led by Animal and Plant Health NZ to provide safe and sustainable animal health and crop protection technology and educate the community about the industry’s contribution.