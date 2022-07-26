Drivers urged to take care on the roads - Marlborough District Council

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:07

While the weather is clearing across the district drivers are urged to take care on the roads after the latest rainfall event.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, said a number of local roads across the region are closed due to surface flooding.

"Fords on Jacksons and Hammerichs Roads as well as the Fairhall Overflow and Omaka Ford on Old Renwick Road will remain closed until the water across these roads subsides," Mr Murrin said.

"Taylor Pass Road between the ford and Awatere Valley Road is also closed due to flooding, while surface flooding in Blenheim has meant the speed limit on Grove Road has been temporarily restricted to 30km/h."

In terms of Kenepuru Road, Mr Murrin said some small slips have come down but the road remains passable. "We advise people to travel with caution along this stretch of road and to expect delays in some areas," he said.

Port Underwood Road, approximately 500m before Karaka Point and 2.5km past Whatamango Bay, is closed as is Waikakaho Road.

State Highway 1, north of Seddon and State Highway 63, from the intersection of State Highway 6 to Anglesea Street in Renwick also remain closed.

For the latest updates on the status of our local roads please visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer, Stephen Rooney, said while the sewer systems in Blenheim and Seddon are coping, if people notice their toilet is slow to flush they should only do so if necessary.

Council’ Parks and Open Spaces Manager, Jane Tito, said access to the Taylor River Reserve is closed in some areas due to flooding and the Wither Hills Farm Park has also been affected with the recent rain. "If people are planning on walking or cycling they are urged to take care," Ms Tito said.

All sports parks are closed today.

The Seddon Transfer Station is also closed until Thursday, road access permitting.