New policy seeks to reduce gambling harm - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:24

Gisborne District Council adopted a new Gambling Venue Policy 2022 at its 23 June meeting.

The new policy retains the sinking lid approach, allowing no new venue to establish in the region, along with further restricting the relocation of existing venues and reducing the number of pokie machines permitted at a club following a club merger.

In the run-up to the policy being adopted, Council also consulted with the community on a set of non-policy initiatives.

Council chief of strategy and science Joanna Noble says, "these initiatives are around Council advocating for improved gambling support services in our region, more tools for regulating gambling at the local government level and developing an inhouse ethics policy at Council to determine whether we should access gambling-related funding."

The new policy is in effect, to read the policy in full visit our website.