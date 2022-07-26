Speed cushions to improve safety on Te Mata Peak Rd - Hastings DC

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 15:29

New speed cushions to help improve safety on the upper part of Te Mata Peak Rd will start being installed from August 8, expected to take about four days to complete.

The safety measures are being introduced due to public concerns being raised with Hastings District Council about crashes and near-miss incidents on this increasingly busy road over a number of years.

The speed cushions are one of the actions identified as part of the development of the Te Mata Peak road corridor management plan to improve road user safety, and will be put in place on the 1.3km section of road from above the Peak House eatery to just below the summit.

They will be positioned along the road in areas where there is a mix of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles or on long straights where there is a sense of "openness" for the motorist.

Te Mata Park Trust manager Emma Buttle says this stretch of the road has been a concern for some time, with park user safety a top priority for trustees.

‘’It’s great to see measures being taken to improve its safety.

"This road is getting busier, and it’s challenging to navigate. The high speed of some drivers is also very worrying, particularly with so many people walking and biking on there too.

"We always advise people to take care, and this will help serve as a reminder to drive slowly and carefully."

While the work is scheduled to start on August 8, should there be any need for delay, such as weather, the start date will be postponed until August 15.

Signage will be in place ahead of time advising people of the upcoming works, including road closures above the Peak House eatery between 9:30am and 4pm on the days the work is taking place. Peak House will remain open to the public.