Threats to schools - New Zealand Police

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 16:25

Police have responded following threats to five North Island schools today.

The schools were in Waikato, Thames, and Gisborne.

Police have made inquiries into the threats and believe there is no specific safety risk.

Investigations into the source of the threats are ongoing.

Police extends thanks to the schools involved for following their emergency procedures, and to the wider school communities for their co-operation.