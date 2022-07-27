New Zealand’s first mobile wallet scoops innovation excellence award

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 12:09

Dosh, New Zealand’s first mobile wallet, is this year’s winner of the Canstar Innovation Excellence award. The app, founded just last year, was recognised by the Canstar judges as being a unique, market leading innovation.

Dosh allows users to make instant payments by selecting a mobile number from a list of contacts, or byscanning a QR Code. Users can also access Dosh deals from participating stores.

Canstar New Zealand General Manager Jose George said it was exciting to see such products being created out of New Zealand’s fintech sector.

"Dosh is New Zealand’s first mobile wallet, and as such shows how vibrant and innovative our fintech sector has become. It is a simple and elegant app that provides a financial solution for consumers in many different circumstances.

"We’re very proud to announce this award today and celebrate Dosh’s achievements. Huge congratulations to the team!"

According to Dosh co-founder Shane Marsh, "This is big news for Dosh, but also for fintech in NewZealand. We see it as a watershed moment where fintech is now innovating at the same level as some ofNew Zealand’s largest financial services companies."

The Innovation Excellence Award is judged on the degree of innovation - how unique and disruptive it is within the current market - its impact and accessibility for consumers’ lives, and the ‘WOW’ factor, based on the judges’ impression of the innovation.

According to the Canstar judging panel, the facilitation of 24/7 payments had a significant impact on consumers given they no longer needed to wait for standard operating hours.

The app also makes sending money simpler as consumers can make and request payments using a phone number or QR code, replacing the traditional 16-digit bank account number. Adding to its convenience and functionality, Dosh offers a split payment option where consumers can split the bill and send a payment request. The judges noted Dosh will continue to pave the way for instant payment innovation in New Zealand.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site here.