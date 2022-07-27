‘Bewildered’ Auckland couple score $7.3 million - Lotto NZ

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 12:12

An Auckland couple were left ‘bewildered’ after checking their MyLotto ticket and finding out they had won $7.3 million with Powerball First Division.

After a busy Sunday, the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, finally had the chance to sit down, relax and chat about their day. Little did they know the relaxation would soon be replaced by the excitement and shock of becoming multi-millionaires.

"Powerball was won by two people last night… and I wasn’t either of them," the man said to his partner.

The woman remembered that she too had bought a ticket for Saturday’s $14 million Powerball draw, and thought it was as good a time as any to check it.

"I opened up the App on my phone and the virtual draw started straight away," she said.

"I noticed I had four numbers and thought that was pretty cool, then when I saw the last few circle, and the winning music played, I was completely bewildered."

She stared at her partner and said, "looks like I was one of them though."

She showed her partner the MyLotto ticket on her phone, and he thought she was joking, until he saw the numbers all lined up and a rather large number stamped across the top.

The pair were in shock and spent the next half an hour trying to figure out if it was actually true.

The woman then claimed her winnings online, and decided they needed to celebrate their windfall.

"There was no way I was cooking after finding that out, so we ordered takeaways and opened a bottle of bubbles we’d been saving in the fridge, it was a really surreal moment," she said.

The couple plan to take some time to think about what they will do with their win, but already have a few things on their list.

"This win couldn’t have come at a better time for us. We need to sit down and have a proper chat, but we do know we’re going to pay off our mortgage and do some renovations to start with."