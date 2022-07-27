It’s time to stand up - Porirua City Council

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 12:51

Are you Porirua’s next mayor or councillor? Nominations are now open for the local body elections.

Anyone interested has until midday on Friday 12 August to put their name forward to run as one of four councillors in the PÄuatahanui General Ward (which covers the northern part of Porirua), one of five councillors in the Onepoto General Ward (covering the eastern and western part of the city), one councillor position in the Parirua MÄori Ward (covering the whole of the city), or the mayoralty.

"It’s always exciting to see the names coming in as people put their hands up to represent their communities," said Council’s Deputy Electoral Officer Lynlee Baily.

"Porirua has always had a very diverse Council with many ages and ethnicities represented, which is fantastic. It’s not an easy road, there’s a lot to take in, but as Council officers we’re here to make the process as straightforward as possible - we expect a lot of questions!

"This is the chance to show what is important to you - as an elected representative you can make decisions that positively impact your community and shape Porirua’s future."

To be a candidate you must be 18 or over, a New Zealand citizen and be on the electoral roll. You don’t have to live in the ward you’re standing for, but two people over 18 who are on the electoral roll in that ward must nominate you.

Following 12 August, Council will give candidates the opportunity to record a brief video that will be played on social media and the Council website, giving voters a chance to hear what they stand for.

Voting documents will be sent out from Friday 16 September, with preliminary results released, if available, on Saturday 8 October.

On the Council website at poriruacity.govt.nz/elections you’ll find nomination forms, the pre-election report and plenty of candidate information, plus info on standing for Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt Mana Charitable Trust. You can also pick up nomination forms from the Council building in Cobham Court.