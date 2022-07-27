Kaipara Council decision on Private Plan Change 81 triggers formal RMA process

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 14:30

At the July Council Meeting Elected Members unanimously accepted the Private Plan Change 81 (PPC81) request from the Dargaville Racing Club inc.

The PPC81 proposal seeks to rezone 47ha of land on the former Racecourse site. The decision by Council to accept Private Plan Change 81 in whole does not mean that Council has approved (i.e granted) the plan change.

By accepting PPC81, the decision triggers the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) process, where formal public notification occurs. Consultation will run from 29 August 2022 until 26 September 2022, and include opportunities for the public to lodge submissions and public hearings to be undertaken before the proposed plan change is taken back to Council for a decision.

Michael Day, Kaipara District Council’s Strategy, Policy and Governance Manager says the decision today is the first step in a long statutory process.

"The decision by Elected Members to accept PPC81 is an initial procedural step in line with our statutory obligations. Council accepting the PPC81 proposal today is the trigger needed for the robust and prescriptive RMA process. Council can now formally notify the Kaipara community, who will have the opportunity to have their say with all the relevant information before them."

According to the stated purpose of the Private Plan Change proposal, rezoning the 47ha of land will provide for a viable and sustainable mix of land uses on the former Racecourse site. Some of the key features of the proposal are a variety of residential sites and housing including a retirement village, larger lot residential, retirement style living and papakÄinga style living, a neighborhood centre, a light industrial area and reticulated water and wastewater services.

The decision by Council to ‘accept’ the proposal for PPC81 means that any costs to process the plan change (up to the Council’s final decision) must be covered by the applicant.

Background information

A Private Plan Change (PPC) request was received on 21 February 2022 from the Dargaville Racing Club Inc under Clause 21 of Schedule 1 of the RMA.

The Private Plan Change was lodged by the Dargaville Racing Club Inc, proposing to rezone 47ha of land on the corner of State Highway 14 and Awakino Point North Road, Dargaville, presently zoned as Rural in the Operative Kaipara District Plan 2013 (Operative Plan) to a Development Area.

In line with RMA legislation (Clause 23 Schedule 1 RMA), an assessment of the submitted documentation was followed by a request from Council staff for additional information, to better understand the potential effects on the environment, the ways in which any adverse effects may be mitigated, and the nature of any consultation undertaken or required to be undertaken. All additional information requested from the applicant has been received.