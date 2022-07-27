Kapiti Food Fair 2022: Good friends, good times and good food

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 16:14

The KÄpiti Food Fair team are thrilled to be back and preparing for their December 3rd event to be held at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu. The team recently welcomed new Silver Sponsor, and local KÄpiti business, Sustainable Foods to the Fair team for 2022.

"We are delighted that Sustainable Foods has chosen to sponsor the Fair with its new brand, plan-t," shared Fair Co-owner Helene Judge. "When they moved into the ex-Fonterra site on Te Roto Drive, we were hopeful to work with this group as we could see their values aligned with ours by nourishing our community in a sustainable and healthy way."

Founded in 2019 by Justin Lemmens and Kyran Rei, Sustainable Foods is helping us rethink how we eat through their new plan-t brand. Their extensive plant-based range includes burger patties, mince and chicken alternatives, as well as award-winning vegan sausages.

"We believe it is possible to both eat well and ensure future generations enjoy our wondrous planet. We can nourish ourselves while nurturing our planet," says CEO Justin Lemmens. "As a KÄpiti-based food business, the KÄpiti community ties into our plan for a better future. We are excited to have the opportunity to support KÄpiti’s biggest event which highlights the importance of our surrounding environment, community, health, and good food."

"We feel confident that by adding GOOD friends and GOOD times to this mix we can create a long-term partnership that will work for both parties," Helene adds. "We look forward to working with the team at Sustainable Foods. At the Fair they will be operating a double site, and in addition, visitors can look forward to attending the Sustainable Foods Kitchen Stage to see local chefs in action."

Last year, the team behind the KÄpiti Food Fair were devastated when they had to postpone, so it is with great delight and excitement they welcome back all their Sponsors for 2022, like Platinum Sponsors, The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust. In 2021, they pledged their support for this local event for five years. "We love KÄpiti and its community. The KÄpiti Food Fair is an iconic event and we’re delighted to be the Platinum Sponsor and support its ongoing success."

Gold Sponsors NZME, who have been a sponsor since the Fair began, have returned for another year of support. "We love sponsoring the KÄpiti Food Fair because their ethos aligns with our brands," shared Alison Drury when we spoke with her last year.

Last year’s Silver Sponsors Tuatara Brewery, SignCraft KÄpiti, Zebunisso Alimova of Mike Pero Mortgages, and the Templeton Group are also back with their support, as well as last year’s Bronze Sponsors ANZIL Hungarian Restaurant, Flightdec, and ANZ Paraparaumu.

KÄpiti Food Fair is also grateful for the KÄpiti Major Events Fund. Their $25,000 + GST application was approved for 2022 and will ease the pressure on their marketing budget. Major events, such as the KÄpiti Food Fair, were identified as a key action in supporting long term economic development for the KÄpiti Coast District Council as they attract visitors, which in turn generates spending at local hospitality and retail businesses, accommodation and on tourism activities. In 2020, the total turnover in KÄpiti from the Fair was estimated to be $1,248,637.00, resulting in an $8.70 return on investment for every dollar given to the Fair. The Fair has been a recipient of the KÄpiti Major Events Fund since 2016.

"We can’t wait to open the gates at the Fair this year as we know visitors are hungry to attend events again," said Co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg. "This year we are moving to an online ticketing model so early bird tickets are on sale now and on 1 Nov the price will increase. On the day of the Fair, we’ll have a Ticket Office operating so we are recommending that it’s best to get your ticket beforehand so you can simply scan in on the day to save time and money."

It’s time to start making a plan…. gather your GOOD friends, be ready for a GOOD time, and eat GOOD food: the KÄpiti Food Fair is back!