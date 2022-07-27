Chief Executive resignation - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 17:18

This is to advise that Chief Executive, Dr Steph Rotarangi, has tendered her resignation from Napier City Council with three months’ notice.

Steph will be returning to her roots in fire and emergency, having recently accepted a role as Deputy Chief Executive at Fire and Emergency NZ.

"While my time as Napier City Council’s Chief Executive has been relatively short, I am proud of what our organisation has collectively achieved in this time," says Steph.

"Among other things, we have:

- Navigated (and are still navigating) the Covid-19 pandemic, utilising our resources collaboratively, maintaining our service delivery and caring for each other;

- A new spatial picture for our city - making sure growth is managed in a way that ensures Napier can be enjoyed by all;

- Gained significant funding from Central Government to build much needed infrastructure for our city, including for Maraenui and our Inner Harbour;

- Committed to improving our Ahuriri estuary (Te Whanganui Ä OrotÅ«) and developing stronger partnerships with Ahuriri mana whenua;

- Introduced our Ambassador Programme to improve city safety, as well as consulting on major items for our community and city’s future;

- Taken significant steps towards fixing our city’s dirty drinking water, along with important stormwater and wastewater improvements; and

- Committed to a regional Economic Development Agency and Spatial Plan, setting up Hawke’s Bay for the future."

Mayor Kirsten Wise says, "We are all very sad to see Steph go however are thankful for her leadership in her time with us and respect her desire to return to the sector she served in for many years".

The role of Acting Chief Executive will be announced in due course.