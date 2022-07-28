One in six Kiwis have experienced homelessness - new study

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 09:00

New research released today by not-for-profit organisation Orange Sky, who support people experiencing homelessness with free mobile laundry and shower services, reveals a growing number of Kiwis are struggling to make ends meet, as 14 per cent claim they have been unable to pay living costs, such as rent and bills, in the past 12 months.

The research findings come as Orange Sky announces the launch of The 2022 Sudsy Challenge for a second year, in an effort to raise much-needed funds and awareness in support of the growing number of New Zealanders experiencing homelessness.

The Sudsy Challenge, which officially kicks off today, aims to wash away the stigmas surrounding homelessness by challenging Kiwis to wear the same clothes for three consecutive days during September and spark meaningful conversations on the state of homelessness throughout the challenge.

The past 12 months have had a significant impact on Kiwis, with more than half the population (54%) saying they have been nervous about their financial security, and 23 per cent admitting they have had fears about losing their home due to financial struggles.

With one in six Kiwis having personally experienced homelessness, Orange Sky is calling for New Zealanders to get behind The 2022 Sudsy Challenge and help spark meaningful conversations around the 41,000 Kiwis experiencing homelessness on any given night.

Orange Sky Operations Manager Eddie Uini, who was the first Kiwi to jump on board and support Orange Sky locally, says that the results from this survey highlight an ever-growing need to support and make genuine connections with people experiencing homelessness.

"Since working with Orange Sky, I’ve seen friends [the people utilising the services are called ‘friends’] in some pretty tough situations and feel truly blessed to be part of the Orange Sky team, providing essential access to free laundry, warm showers and most importantly a safe and welcoming space," Mr Uini said.

"I have really noticed how people experiencing homelessness are often seeking genuine connection. While clean clothes, showers and blankets make a massive difference, it’s the hours of non-judgemental conversation between Orange Sky volunteers and the friends using our services that I see having the greatest impact."

Orange Sky is the world’s first free mobile laundry and shower service supporting people experiencing homelessness, and doing it tough, which began in Brisbane, Australia in 2014 with a single van named ‘Sudsy’, built by Orange Sky Co-Founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett.

The mobile service first arrived in Aotearoa in 2018, and today operates four vans across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and is staffed by more than 250 volunteers who lend an ear and offer genuine conversation in a safe, positive and supportive environment.

Last year, more than 2,535 individuals, schools and companies took on The Sudsy Challenge across New Zealand and Australia, raising over $481,000 for Orange Sky services.

"The Sudsy Challenge is a fun and easy way for Kiwis to step out of their comfort zone and support those in the community who are doing it tough," adds Uini.

