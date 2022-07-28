Kaipara District Plan Exposure Draft released for public feedback

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 09:51

Kaipara District Council has approved the Exposure Draft District Plan for release, inviting the public to provide feedback. The decision in the July Council Meeting means an informal non-statutory consultation period opens on Monday 08 August and runs for six weeks until Friday 16 September.

The consultation period is an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback on the Exposure Draft District Plan. Feedback submitted during this period can then be considered, and potentially incorporated into the Proposed District Plan, scheduled for formal consultation in mid-2023.

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith is looking forward to hearing the community’s thoughts on the ‘first-cut’ of the District Plan.

"The Exposure Draft is now ready to go, and I’m looking forward to hearing from the community on what they think," says Mayor Smith.

"The Exposure Draft is a crucial point for people to have their say and provide important feedback to shape the Proposed District Plan next year. The future of Kaipara rests in the hands of our communities."

Public engagements both online and in person across the district are planned and will roll out next month. A "friend of the submitter" assistance programme is also available, so feedback can be provided verbally by the public, then transcribed into the feedback portal.

The Exposure Draft is a fully electronic plan (ePlan) and is available to view on the Council’s website now at https://kaipara.isoplan.co.nz/review

Some of the topics covered in the Exposure Draft Kaipara District Plan are:

Tangata Whenua/Mana WhenuaThe Tangata Whenua/Mana Whenua chapter provides for the important connection and relationships that MÄori have with the natural world and resources within it, as well as a general insight into their sustainable resource management system, based on the application of cultural concepts.

Strategic Direction and ZoningStrategic Direction and Zoning provides overarching direction for the sustainable management of growth, land-use, and development of the Kaipara District in both urban and rural environments.

Subdivision The Subdivision chapter provides the process of dividing land by creating more allotments which influence future patterns of land use and development. This can have a significant impact on the character and amenity of the District.

Energy, Infrastructure and TransportEnergy, Infrastructure and Transport covers infrastructure, renewable electricity generation and transport.

Hazards and RisksThe Hazards and Risks chapter covers natural hazards, contaminated land and hazardous substances.

Historical and Cultural ValuesHistorical and Cultural Values covers heritage, notable trees and sites and areas of significance to MÄori.

Natural Environment ValuesNatural Environment Values covers coastal environment and natural character areas along with Outstanding Natural Features and Landscapes (ONFs and ONLs) and public access.

General District-wide MattersGeneral District-wide Matters includes chapters on earthworks (including quarrying and mining), genetically modified organisms, light, noise, signs, and temporary activities.

Ecosystems and Indigenous BiodiversityCouncil is awaiting the release of the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity. Only a placeholder chapter has been included in the Exposure Draft Kaipara District Plan.

More information on these topics will be available on the Kaipara District Council website before consultation opens.