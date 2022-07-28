Board welcomes applications to its Initiatives Fund

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 09:59

The Paraparaumu/Raumati Community Board has $20,000 available through its Initiatives Fund to support projects that meet the wellbeing needs of residents living in the Paraparaumu and Raumati communities.

Paraparaumu/Raumati Community Board Chair, Kathy Spiers, says the funding is in addition to the Community Board’s discretionary grants and is aimed at supporting local projects, activities, and engagement that have a strong focus on community wellbeing.

"We have a lot of talented and community-minded people with great ideas living in Paraparaumu and Raumati and we’re keen to hear from individuals and groups that have projects that will strengthen community connectedness, build resilience, and help our communities to thrive."

Applications for the Initiatives Fund close 5pm, Friday 5 August and will be discussed at the Paraparaumu/Raumati Community Board’s meeting on 16 August. Application forms and funding criteria can be found on the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s website.