Another billion dollar problem for Molloy - Wayne Brown

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 11:44

Auckland needs to understand the big price tag that comes with a Leo Molloy mayoralty, says Wayne Brown.

"Any pretence that Mr Molloy would try and rein in Council expenditure falls apart when he starts talking big," Mr Brown said. "His pipe-dream of a 2034 Commonwealth Games in Auckland is another billion-plus-dollar promise, made from the wallets of Aucklanders."

"With the Birmingham games about to get underway, we can see the sobering cost of £774m - or NZ$1.5 billion - to host this event."

Three-quarters of the public funding for the 11-day event will come from central government, with £184m having to be found by Birmingham City Council. Birmingham City Council's financial position was described as "immensely serious" by a government-commissioned independent panel in 2019 and again in January.[1]

The Birmingham budget is lower than the A$1.5 billion on the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

"An Auckland Commonwealth Games would require massive disruption and spending on expensive specialist sporting venues that would be used once and abandoned after a few weeks. That’s without even mentioning the $3 billion of Aucklanders’ money Mr Molloy wants to get his hands on to revive Trevor Mallard’s white elephant waterfront stadium debacle."

"Auckland can’t afford Leo Molloy as Mayor."

Mr Brown said the next Mayor must focus on getting the long list of disruptive major infrastructure projects in Auckland back on track - and finished.

"Auckland Council’s own pre-election report warns of a $900 million revenue loss. The port cost ratepayers $400 million with a failed automation project, and the CRL gets more costly by the day. Aucklanders are struggling to pay their own bills, they don’t need to foot Mr Molloy’s as well."

"The next Mayor has to cut waste. Instead, Mr Molloy and other candidates are coming up with ever more imaginative and pointless ways to tip Aucklanders’ money down a hole."

"I am the only serious candidate, with an engineering and governance background to deal with the multi-billion-dollar problems facing the city."

[1] See https://www.bbc.com/sport/48762084