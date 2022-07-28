Upper Hutt City Council’s pre-election report now available

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 11:58

Upper Hutt City Council Chief Executive, Peter Kelly released his Pre-election Report for the 2022 Local Government election season yesterday.

The report provides information for discussion about the key issues facing Upper Hutt today and over the next three years. This will be useful for those seeking to be elected as well as for voters to consider who would be best to represent them.

The report includes a seven-year snapshot of the past, present and future, which includes projects, upcoming changes, and financial summaries. Pre-election reports are politically neutral.

"All-in-all, Upper Hutt City Council is in good shape, with relatively low rates and low levels of debt," says Chief Executive, Peter Kelly.

"With continued changes in our operating environment, and as legislative changes to local government begin to come to fruition, there will be quite a shift in the way we plan, strategise, manage resources, and possibly even what we steward going forward."

"These changes, along with Upper Hutt forecast to experience an annual growth of 2% over the next 30 years, present great opportunities for elected members to guide the city towards continued success."

The Pre-election report is available for download from Council’s website now. To read the report and to visit Council’s Election 2022 Resource Hub, go to upperhuttcity.com/elections

Key election dates:

15 July: Candidate nominations open

27 July: Pre-election Report published

12 August: Candidate nominations close at midday

16 - 21 September: Voting documents delivered to all enrolled voters

8 October: Voting closes at midday (for postal votes, send by 4 October)

13 - 19 October: Results declared

An image accompanies this news release

PER2022-cover_71x100mm.jpg: Upper Hutt City Council’s Pre-election Report is now available.