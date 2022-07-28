Unsettled weather continues - MetService

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 13:47

Aotearoa New Zealand has had its fair share of adverse weather these past few weeks and, while the coming days look to bring changeable conditions, MetService is predicting the next systems to be less severe.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states, "When July is all said and done it will be one for the record books with much of the country receiving more than twice their average rainfall for the month. Unsurprisingly, recently flooded areas from Blenheim to Dunedin are running well above average with Christchurch Airport sitting at 267mm (their July average is closer to 60mm and typically winter would bring around 170mm.) Notably, Fiordland is below average with Milford Sound recording about 360mm, 60mm below average.

Today (Thursday), a low pressure system and associated fronts are moving across the country bringing a period of heavy rain and the risk of thunderstorms with some gusty winds. The unsettled weather continues into Friday with a front zipping up the West Coast, before another low pressure system rolls across on Saturday and Sunday. However, these weather systems are predicted to be less severe than what’ve we’ve recently seen.

"No matter where you are in the country you should expect changeable weather conditions day-to-day as we head into next week. Keep up with the latest forecast and you might be lucky enough to find a dry window to get outside," adds Ferris.

Monday marks the beginning of August and we can expect a settled start with high pressure around our shores. However, the relief is short lived as a frontal system brings risk of heavy rain for western parts of the South Island on Tuesday.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!