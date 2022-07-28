Better support available for departing military personnel - RSA

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 14:04

New Zealand Defence Force personnel will have access to greater support when leaving the military thanks to a new partnership between the RNZRSA and ELE Group.

Aimed at providing transition support the partnership, which was launched in Wellington today, combines the RNZRSA’s support services with ELE Group’s expertise in recruitment and employment.

The Chief Executive of the RNZRSA Marty Donoghue, said that by working together the two organisations can deliver excellent outcomes for veterans of military service.

"We know that transitioning out of the military can be a stressful time for both the service person and their family, especially when they don’t have a clear plan in place. The RSA has come together with ELE Group to make sure that every aspect of their transition can be considered, with the RSA’s support advisors in place to help with the social aspects, while ELE Group provide practical vocational support with the view to securing permanent employment," said Mr Donoghue.

Everyone accessing the service will have an RSA support advisor allocated to ensure that any social needs identified during the transition process are picked up and addressed, while the ELE Group representatives will help translate military experience in to civilian skills, identify and address any training shortfalls, and facilitate recruitment in to permanent employment.

The Founder and Director of ELE Group Brent Mulholland, said they were proud to be able to use their expertise to support those who have given so much in service of their country.

"ELE Group recruits for a wide range of industries, many of which are uniquely suited to military personnel looking to start the next stage of their career. We power business with people and expertise having set up the perfect internal environment and cultural fit for our people to thrive and grow. It is an absolute honour to help those men and women who have served but might need some assistance to find their next role," said Mr McMulholland.

www.rsa.org.nz