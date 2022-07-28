IHC Art Awards winners announced

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 14:47

Mark Warner from Auckland has won the IHC Art Awards for 2022 and a $5,000 prize.

Mark's ink drawing 'Meeting' was judged as the top pick out of more than 400 entries from artists with intellectual disabilities.

Helena Brocklebank from KÄpiti has won the Youth Award and $1,500 for her comic drawing 'Angry'. This is the second year the IHC Youth Award has been presented.

The People's Choice Award voting will kick off on 1 August 2022 and will run for two weeks.

"It was spectacular to see a record number of artists enter this year," says IHC's Janine Stewart. "The talent and variety coming through from across the country is truly impressive."

All 98 finalists are currently on display, and for sale, at a pop-up gallery at 69 Willis Street in Wellington. Those that don’t sell will be auctioned at a later date via Trade Me. 100 percent of the sale or auction money will go directly to the artists themselves.

The judges this year included actress and model Libby Hunsdale who is the first person with an intellectual disability to be on an IHC Art Awards judging panel. She was joined by former Young New Zealander of the Year and Chief Executive of the Student Volunteer Army, Sam Johnson, as well as Auckland-based sculptor Simon Lewis Wards.

The IHC Art Awards, supported by The Holdsworth Charitable Trust and L’affare, has been running since 2004. Previous winners have gone on to exhibit their work throughout Aotearoa and overseas.

Longstanding Art Awards Ambassador and IHC New Zealand Patron Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, has paid tribute to the families, art tutors and support staff for encouraging artists, and to the artists themselves, for the brilliance and versatility on display.

The winners are: