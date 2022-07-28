Kapiti Coast District Council appoints Darren Edwards as Chief Executive

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:09

The KÄpiti Coast District Council has appointed Darren Edwards to the position of Chief Executive. Mr Edwards is currently General Manager, Strategic Planning and Policy with the Far North District Council.

The role became vacant when former Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell advised the Council that he would not be seeking appointment as Chief Executive for a further term.

Mayor K Gurunathan says he’s confident Mr Edwards is a great fit for the Council and KÄpiti Coast community.

"Mr Edwards brings over 30 years’ experience across the public sector in both central and local government, with more than seven years in senior leadership roles in local government.

"We carried out a robust recruitment process and we’re delighted to be able to appoint Mr Edwards to the position. He has a proven track record of leading and managing in changing and challenging environments.

"Local government is a complex business and we needed to choose someone who is well placed to understand the ever-changing landscape and the up-coming reform programmes.

"The position attracted 22 applications and four candidates were chosen for an interview with the full Council. All four candidates were of high calibre, with a broad range of experience in senior roles in New Zealand," Mayor Gurunathan said.

Mr Edwards says he and his family are delighted with the appointment and he is looking forward to joining and being part of the team on the KÄpiti Coast and continuing to build on the Council’s recent successes.

"It’s an exciting time in local government with opportunities aplenty which makes my appointment even more exciting".

Mr Edwards will take up the position on Monday 10 October 2022 and has been appointed for an initial term of five years with an annual remuneration commencing at $310,000.