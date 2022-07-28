Hutt City Council gets LGNZ to kick the tyres on illegal street racing

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:27

Today Hutt City Council successfully put up a remit to the Local Government New Zealand AGM which makes tackling illegal street racing a priority.

The remit, which passed with 77 per cent support, commits LGNZ to form a nation-wide working group of subject matter experts to create an action plan for more effective enforcement. LGNZ will also work with police to tackle illegal street racing and the antisocial behaviour associated with it.

Mayor Campbell Barry says this is a step in the right direction for some of our residents who are woken up in the middle of the night with street racing outside their homes.

"Street racing causes havoc for too many of our residents. We know we are not alone as a city in facing this challenge, so it is necessary to have a coordinated approach committed to by our national body," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis, who led Council's efforts to have this agreed to at the AGM, says this sends a strong signal that councils across the country are sharpening their tools to crack down on street racing.

"While councils and police are currently limited in what they can do to take effective action, this will help sharpen the focus across the country on cracking down on street racing and associated antisocial behaviour. We look forward to seeing some action," says Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis.