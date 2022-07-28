Supporting the improvement of the New Zealand rental market - REINZ

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:51

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) strongly supports a rental market where the interests of renters and landlords are protected. Commenting on recent activity in Wellington, Jo Rae, Head of Property Management at REINZ, says:

"REINZ actively supports the improvement of the New Zealand rental market. We have supported changes including to the Residential Tenancies Act and the RTA Amendment Act 2020, and the introduction of the Healthy Homes Standards.

"REINZ has long called for regulation of residential property management, a position strongly supported by REINZ members and the property management profession at large. We welcomed the regulation framework proposed by the Government in February as a positive move towards giving confidence to the rental market and protecting tenants and landlords.

"Supported by professional entry standards and an independent disciplinary and complaints resolution process, the proposed legislation would establish sector-wide practice standards for professional residential property managers. We believe these standards and safeguards are important in a profession that has an impact on something as significant as the homes people live in.

"It is unfortunate that at times the unplanned can happen, leaving the tenant or landlord feeling at a disadvantage. We’ve seen significant increases in the number of property managers who want to upskill, so they are up to date with the latest legislative requirements and can support their tenants and landlords effectively."