Solicitors' Fidelity Guarantee Fund being wound up, Lawyers' FF continues

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:56

A fund providing for claims of theft by solicitors prior to 2008 is being wound up by the New Zealand Law Society | Te KÄhui Ture o Aotearoa. The Law Society is giving notice that it has started the procedures to wind up the Solicitors’ Fidelity Guarantee Fund, under s.367 of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act 2006. For anyone that has experienced theft by a solicitor on or before 31 July 2008, the last day to make a claim for compensation is 7 February 2023.

The Solicitors’ Fidelity Guarantee Fund has continued to exist following the repeal of the Law Practitioner’s Act 1982. The purpose of this fund was to receive claims for compensation for theft by a solicitor occurring on or before 31 July 2008.

Since 2008, the Solicitors’ Fidelity Guarantee Fund has been superseded by the Lawyers’ Fidelity Fund. This is a different fund and is unaffected by the proposal to wind up the old fund. The Lawyers’ Fidelity Fund continues to be available to receive claims.