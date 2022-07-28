Event Announcement - Horowhenua Taste Trail 2022

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 18:07

After a three-year break the Horowhenua Taste Trail is returning in 2022 with new food stories, innovation and behind-the-scenes events for people to see and experience.

Chair Erica Guy says it is incredibly exciting to announce this year’s event and to be able to plan with confidence, thanks to the support of principal partner Horowhenua District Council.

"The Council has always been supportive of the event and we are pleased it recognises the Taste Trail is an iconic event for the district as it showcases some of Horowhenua’s most successful family food businesses."

This year’s event will be held on Saturday November 26 and will feature a number of new specialist producers to the Taste Trail, giving people an opportunity to hear their stories, and see and sample some new and emerging products.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden says Council’s support of the Horowhenua Taste Trail recognises the many benefits the event brings to the district, including attracting people to visit from outside the district.

"There were more than 3000 people at the 2019 event and 60% came from out of town, so the Taste Trail provides an opportunity for us to highlight the great place Horowhenua is to live, work and play.

"We obviously hope locals support and enjoy the event too. The quality of food produced in our district and the contribution it makes to our economy is something we should all be proud of," Mayor Wanden says.

Mrs Guy says there is considerable work and energy being invested to make the 2022 event the best yet, as new producers and sponsors come on board.

The Taste Trail is pleased to have Rabobank, Fruitfed Supplies, Fonterra and Horizons Regional Council as key partners to the event.

"Rabobank, Fruitfed Supplies, Fonterra and Horizons Regional Council have supported the event since its inception and continue to back us as we share many of the same values and objectives. Like us, they want to showcase excellence, sustainability and celebrate the variety of quality food producers in our district, as well as highlight the many career opportunities available in the sector."

The four founding producers, Genoese Foods, Woodhaven Gardens, Lewis Farms and Turks Poultry continue to drive the event.

"It’s been a tough period for many producers with flood events and wind storms, as well as supply logistics and closed borders all creating challenges. And on top of all this, there has been covid and extremely tight labour market conditions.

"Throughout this, our producers have remained resolute and passionate about the Taste Trail and in their desire to produce quality food for consumers."

Mrs Guy says the Horowhenua Taste Trail is also pleased to have New World Levin, Pak’nSAVE MINI, New World Foxton, Ravensdown, Electra Group, Oji Fibre Solutions, CS Law, Fluker Denton, and HMC Holden Levin.

"We’re grateful to the amazing support we have and how that is enabling us to plan a fantastic event in November this year."

She says more details will be announced as plans are finalised, with tickets due to go on sale in September.