Auckland Airport Job Fair: 3000 jobs with 4000+ people registered to attend

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 06:00

Jobseekers eyeing up one of the thousands of roles on offer at the airport are expected to be out in droves this Saturday at the Auckland Airport Job Fair.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said more than 4000 people have already registered for one of the three two-hour sessions running across the day, with many more expected to express interest before tomorrow’s event.

"The airport is a fabulous place to work where no two days are the same and there are plenty of exciting job opportunities on offer across a range of organisations," said Ms Hurihanganui.

"With the reopening of the border, international travel is on its way back and everyone who keeps the aviation system running smoothly is looking for fantastic people to join their teams, including Auckland Airport," she said.

"We’re delighted with the response we’ve had with so many job seekers registering their interest to come and talk face-to-face with the airport organisations looking for new employees."

Nearly 3000 jobs will be on offer at more than 30 organisations, from entry level to highly skilled trade, specialist and degree-qualified roles.

"If you’ve ever wanted a job at the airport but didn’t know how to get a foot in the door, then this is the event for you. I just encourage you to come with an open mind to the opportunities, bring a CV if you have one, come with a support person if you want, and talk face-to-face with the recruiters and airport staff who will be there," said Ms Hurihanganui.

The Auckland Airport Job Fair runs for three sessions, from 9am to 4pm, Saturday 30 July 2022, Level 5, 6 Leonard Isitt Drive.

Go to www.airportjobfair.co.nz more information.