Talofa lava Samoa: Air New Zealand welcomes Samoa borders opening

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 11:36

Air New Zealand is excited to reunite friends and aiga (family) in Samoa when the Pacific Island nation opens its borders to the world next week.

After more than two years of the country’s borders being closed, Flight NZ990 will touch down in Apia on Tuesday 2 August, giving those on the booked-out flight an opportunity to reunite with their loved ones.

Air New Zealand’s Country Manager Samoa Karen Gatt says the airline has seen strong demand for August, with flights sold out for the whole month and a large number of family group bookings.

"Demand for flights continues to be strong right through to the Christmas and school holiday period, as customers want to spend the festive season with their aiga, something many of them haven’t been able to do during the pandemic."

"Next Tuesday will be a significant day for the community in Samoa. I expect there will be lots of emotional welcomes and smiles at the airport."

The moment is especially meaningful for the Air New Zealand cabin crew onboard the flight. Air New Zealand Flight Attendant Jireh Lalotoa Peniata says he feels honoured to crew the first flight.

"Being a proud Samoan myself, I'm not only grateful that I get to serve our people, but I also know how important the value of aiga (family) means to us; so knowing that we will finally be able to reunite families with their loved ones after so long is extra special."

"During my upbringing I was taught to embrace my culture through my family and friends, church, community groups and work. These flights to Apia remind me at work where my roots came from and to never forget it," says Air New Zealand Flight Attendant Samantha Matafeo.

Apia is the latest in a string of Air New Zealand’s Pacific Island ports to reopen over the last few weeks, including New Caledonia, Tahiti and Tonga.

During the pandemic, the airline operated cargo only flights and services to bring returning Samoan citizens home. From Tuesday (August 2), the airline will operate four passenger flights a week to Samoa, increasing to five flights a week from October, and daily from November as demand is expected to grow.

Customers on NZ990 on Tuesday will be in for some surprises on the flight and will also be greeted with a traditional Siva when they arrive in Samoa.