Helping others is a joy - Hurunui District Council

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 11:43

There is no greater joy than helping others, one key message which filled the Waikari Community Hall at Wednesday’s Community Awards Evening.

The annual event run by Hurunui District Council is always a well anticipated occasion, a celebration which encompasses the Community Service Awards, the Youth Awards, and the MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund announcement.

There was a touch of a family affair amongst the Award recipients this year. The Youth Volunteer Award went to Samuel Bush, a 16 year-old community volunteer.

"Samuel has maturity beyond his years when it comes to doing things in and for the community," said Councillor Geoff Shier as he spoke about Sam’s achievements to the audience.

His grandmother Judy Meikle, a former Deputy Mayor of Hurunui District, received the Amuri Community’s Community Service Award for her varied and extensive work in the community. "Judy has given decades of service to the Hurunui District while living in Hanmer Springs and Waiau…. Large amounts of Judy’s work has been undertaken without the wider community realising her level of involvement," said Councillor Ross Barnes who spoke about Judy’s achievements to the audience. The Volunteering for Youth Award went to Lee Copplestone, and the Outstanding Youth Leadership Award was granted to John Stroh.

The Special Mayoral Presentation was awarded to Amy Satterthwaite, one of New Zealand Women’s Cricket most capped players with a number of impressive statistics to back this. This right-handed medium pacer and left hand batter cut her teeth playing in Culverden, in the boys’ grade.

The Community Service Awards were honoured by Jo Hassall (South Ward), Sue Hanna (Cheviot Community), Pauline Bennett (Hanmer Springs Community), and Geoff Olorenshaw (Hurunui Community).

The MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund was awarded to Caroline Elliot (the trapping project at Ashworths Ponds), the Jed River Catchment Project and Francois Bonny and Kate MacMillan, (dryland area in Broomfield). The Hurunui Heritage Award was awarded to the Weka Pass Railway INC, to assist with the painting of passenger carriage A1733 to complete the restoration work done by the group.

Two posthumous Community Service Awards were presented later in the week at Council chambers in Amberley to the family members of Waipara’s Karen Duncan and Keith Berry.

The guest speaker to mark the Awards evening was Hawarden resident Sandy Velmontz, originally from the Philippines who moved to New Zealand in 2009 with her husband, shifting to Hurunui in 2010.

Sandy has dedicated her professional career and her voluntary roles to helping others, as this indeed creates the greatest joy. "My journey in the Hurunui District has been very pleasant, with great people and great experiences. I always say a simple wave, or a smile can make someone’s day."

For the full story, please visit the Council’s website article; https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/council/news?item=id:2iw7upvip1cxbys2uyb6